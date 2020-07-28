Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hawaii says Japan is considering it for travel resumption

HONOLULU

Hawaii's governor said Japan had put it on a list of destinations for the potential resumption of international travel, making it the only U.S. state being considered.

"It's important that we restore travel between Japan and Hawaii and we see this program as a way to make this possible, while also preventing the further spread of infections from COVID-19," Governor David Ige said in a statement.

Hawaii is "honored" to make the list along with 12 other destinations, he added.

Ige said details were still being worked out and no timetable has been set for when the program would start.

