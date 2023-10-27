Hay fever-fighting rice to be part of Japan's economic stimulus

Japan is set to financially support the development of a genetically modified rice that can alleviate hay fever symptoms when consumed as part of economic stimulus measures being drawn up, government sources said Thursday.
The government aims to commence clinical trials of the transgenic rice, which will be powdered and processed into tablets or capsules, in fiscal 2024, with plans to commercialize the drug within the next 10 years, the sources said.
Since fiscal 2000, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has been working on developing the rice produced by genetically modifying rice crops to contain peptides from Japanese cedar pollen allergens.
Allergies to the pollen, causing symptoms such as runny nose and itchy eyes, are estimated to affect more than 40 percent of the population in Japan, according to an Environment Ministry survey.
While sales of products to prevent hay fever, such as face masks and air purifiers, help increase consumer spending, analysts also point to the adverse effects on the economy from pollen allergies as consumers refrain from going out, pressuring the restaurant and entertainment industries.
Exposing the body to cedar pollen allergens for a period of time before hay fever season can potentially induce immune tolerance and relieve allergy symptoms, according to the sources.
The government is also considering collaborating with pharmaceutical companies to develop the transgenic rice.
Other initiatives in its comprehensive policy package to tackle hay fever include subsidies for purchases of advanced machinery to fell artificial cedar forests, as well as assistance to replace cedar trees with a species that releases less pollen and improve cedar timber distribution facilities.
Calling hay fever a "major societal concern," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida launched a ministerial meeting in April to tackle the issue.
The government, which unveiled measures on allergy prevention, pollen forecasts and treatments in May, plans to reduce the total area covered with cedar trees by around 20 percent over the next 10 years.© KYODO
13 Comments
dagon
Abenomask 2.0 pork barrel corporate welfare.
Because Abenomask 1.0 was such a stunning success in addressing a health crisis.
Moonraker
Cedars provide a whole mini-economy that will be hard to ever give up. Genetically modified rice, eh? For decades in Japan the idea of consuming GMOs has been treated as anathema.
Newgirlintown
Better than accelerating the cutting down hundreds of thousands of cedar trees which is the current plan.
La vie douce
One wonders which LDP politician relatives or cronies will be involved in the development of the " the development of this genetically modified rice ?
GBR48
GM rice? Something else to avoid.
Big Pharma is not everyone's best friend, but they do some excellent anti-histamine tablets, sprays and eye drops. No need to muck about with Frankenrice.
On my last visit I was told I no longer needed a Yakkan Shoumei (now apparently a Yunyu Kakunin-sho) to bring them into Japan. But double check, as regulations change a lot.
ok1517
What a great idea (NOT!!)!
Couldn't they come up with anything better?
More wasting time and money!
Derek Grebe
Someone's getting a nice fat brown envelope in exchange for funneling our tax revenue to this little bit of alchemy.
virusrex
The plan is not to sell it as rice but as a medical intervention against hay fever, it would be terribly easy to avoid it just by not going to a doctor for a prescription for it.
What scientific arguments do you have against the technology? This is not exactly something new for allergies.
Moonraker
It depends on what they do afterwards. If they'd restore the diverse native forests that were deliberately obliterated for these cedar monoculture plantation eyesores then I am fine with it.
wolfshine
I kind of doubt it will be successful, but I'll keep an open mind and try it when it eventually becomes available. I do applaud them for trying to find solutions to this problem. Hay fever in Japan is actually worse than Covid or the Flu for me. And the duration of it is unbearable. It's hard to be productive or even get anything done in the Spring. Then as soon as it's over, everywhere is a sweat lodge.
Zaphod
More stupid pork barrel politics. I hope they label the new Frankenreis so it can be avoided.
Keepyer Internetpoints
Maybe after about 200 years of experience mucking about with the DNA of ornamental plants I will trust that humanity has what it takes to properly and responsibly experiment with the DNA of our food. Definitely not before will I have such confidence...if ever.
ClippetyClop
You seem embarrasingly unaware that your ancestors have been 'mucking about' with your food DNA for about 20,000 years, long before they even knew what DNA was.
Did you think that wild Jersey cows roamed the earth at some point?