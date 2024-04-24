 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This undated handout image released to AFP by Osaka's Tennoji Zoo shows "Gen-chan", a 12-year-old hippopotamus who was thought to be male but tests showed was female Image: OSAKA TENNOJI ZOO/AFP
national

He hippo in Japan zoo turns out to be a she

0 Comments
TOKYO

Betrayed by its DNA and unmanly toilet habits, a hippopotamus in Japan thought for seven years to be a he is in fact a she, the zoo where the wallowing giant lives said Tuesday.

The 12-year-old came to Osaka Tennoji Zoo in 2017 from the African Safari animal park in Mexico, where officials attested on customs documents that the then five-year-old was male.

But zookeepers long scratched their heads, a spokeswoman told AFP.

In particular, Gen-chan did not display the typical male hippo behavior of splattering feces around while defecating -- with a propeller-like tail motion -- in order to mark territory.

Nor did it make courtship calls to females and zookeepers were unable to visually identify any male genitalia, a dangerous task in such a large and potentially aggressive beast.

"Therefore, we requested a DNA test at an external institution, and the result showed it was female," the zoo said in a statement posted last week.

"We will keep doing our best to provide comfortable environment to Gen-chan, so everyone, please come and see," it said.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Have you tried Japanese facial sheet masks? Check out our most recommended products and ingredients!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Old Kurayoshi Line

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kawagoe

GaijinPot Blog

Kannabe Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

My Experience with NordVPN in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 22 – 28, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Common Bugs in Japan and How to Get Rid of Them

GaijinPot Blog

Utsubuki Park

GaijinPot Travel

Italian Jewelry Brand FOPE Opens a Flagship Store in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Aburayama

GaijinPot Travel

What’s It Like Living in East Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Azalea Gardens In and Around Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Trending In Tokyo: TikTok Made Me Go

Savvy Tokyo