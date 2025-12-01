 Japan Today
The Tokyo headquarters of the Unification Church Image: REUTERS file
national

Head of Unification Church's Japan branch steps down

TOKYO

The head of the Unification Church's Japan branch, Tomihiro Tanaka, said Tuesday he has stepped down, effective the same day, expressing apology over its massive donation solicitation practice.

At a press conference at the group's headquarters in Tokyo, Tanaka said he decided to resign after the church established a third-party committee in October to handle claims of compensation submitted by victims of the church's aggressive donation solicitation practices.

Tanaka's resignation comes after the Tokyo High Court concluded hearings last month on a dissolution order against the organization.

Its donation practices came to light following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022 by Tetsuya Yamagami, whose mother had made huge donations to the church.

The group has solicited donations from over 1,500 people since around 1980 worth approximately 20.4 billion yen ($130 million).

Tanaka, a native of the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, had held the group's chairman post since October 2020.

Masaichi Hori, a former vice chairman and "a second-generation follower" or a child of Unification Church members, was appointed as Tanaka's successor.

The Unification Church was founded by a staunch anti-communist in South Korea in 1954 and earned its religious corporation status in Japan in 1964.

According to investigative sources, Yamagami claimed that he targeted Abe because Abe's grandfather, Nobusuke Kishi, who also served as prime minister, helped introduce the Unification Church to Japan.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

