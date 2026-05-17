Head temple at Mount Koya urges summer visitors to avoid revealing attire

A monk hands out leaflets to overseas tourists at Kongobuji temple in Mount Koya, Wakayama Prefecture, on May 6.

A leading Buddhist temple at Mount Koya, a UNESCO World Heritage site in western Japan, is asking visitors to refrain from wearing revealing clothing when visiting its holy area as summer approaches.

Setting up bilingual signboards in Japanese and English, around 30 employees and monks handed out leaflets to tourists in early May at Kongobuji temple in Wakayama Prefecture, amid a growing number of visitors wearing shorts, short skirts and tops exposing the shoulders or back during the warmer months.

The temple installed three signboards around the premises including at the entrance to Okunoin, a sacred site where the mausoleum of Kukai, the ninth-century founder of the Shingon school of Buddhism, is located. Its doctrine says he remains in eternal meditation there.

Staff may approach visitors wearing inappropriate clothing and ask them to comply with the temple's request or suggest purchasing outerwear.

"We ask visitors to please make an effort to dress appropriately," said Hogen Yabu, head of the temple's religious affairs office. "We would be grateful if this leads to a greater movement across the country."

The request comes as other major Japanese tourism spots have urged people to dress suitably.

Last year, Yamanashi Prefecture, near Tokyo, announced that hikers climbing Mount Fuji, which is also a World Heritage Site, would be required to wear appropriate climbing gear, including warm clothing and footwear. Access to a local trail may be denied for noncompliance.

The announcement for Japan's tallest peak is designed to address the issue of dangerous climbing, such as in light wear and with insufficient equipment, amid a rise in foreign visitors and concerns about overcrowding.

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