Health ministry panel approves Moderna COVID vaccine for ages 12-17

A Japanese health ministry panel has approved Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 17, clearing the way for it to become the second shot available to adolescents in the country after the one developed by Pfizer Inc.
The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is expected to decide at a later date to provide the Moderna vaccine free of charge to the age group as part of the government's nationwide vaccination program.
Among the more than 3,700 subjects aged 12 to 17 who took part in clinical trials in the United States, none developed signs of COVID-19 within 14 days of receiving a second dose, while four in a group that was given placebos showed symptoms.
The U.S. biotechnology firm has also filed with drug authorities in the United States, Canada and the European Union for use of the vaccine in adolescents.
Japan is administering the Moderna vaccine, to which it granted emergency approval for people aged 18 and older in May, at vaccinations centers run by the Self-Defense Forces in Tokyo and Osaka, as well as large sites set up by local governments, companies and universities.
But the minister in charge of vaccination efforts, Taro Kono, has warned that supply is struggling to keep up with demand, making it unclear when adolescents will be able to receive shots.
The health ministry panel also approved the use of casirivimab and imdevimab for an "antibody cocktail" developed by U.S. firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and famously used to treat then U.S. President Donald Trump for COVID-19.
Clinical trials showed the treatment, marketed as REGEN-COV, lowered the risk of hospitalization or death by about 70 percent.© KYODO
Aly Rustom
It seems that under 12 yo are going to have to wait a bit more in many places. My company announced that it was going to vax us and our spouses and children IF the kids are over 12. So while my wife and I can get first and second jabs in August and September, our kids still have to wait.
I hope they hurry up with vaxing the under 12s. The delta variant looks like it may be more dangerous for them.
Sanjinosebleed
The vaccines look more dangerous than Covid for Kids!
Especially the the mRNA vaccines! Link provided so there can be no doubt!
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/myocarditis.html
Children aren't dying from Corona! It would be a careless parent who doesn't do research and vaccinates with a vaccine that still has no long term health effect data!
Vaccinate the old and Sick and move on!
shogun36
I’m surprised 6-11 year olds haven’t been approve yet…….
never mind approving more people, how about getting shots into them instead?
Strangerland
We are dealing with vaccines that are EXTREMELY effective. Look at the percentages of people dying from covid that are vaccinated vs. unvaccinated. The numbers of vaccinated dying are like 1% of covid deaths.
Yet morons will claim 'but someone somewhere had a bad reaction one time and we can't trust the vaccine'.
Morons.
Oxycodin
Kids that young don’t need the vax it might do more harm than good. Glad my children are still 1 st graders
bass4funk
There are too many unanswered questions and and feel the same way, I wouldn’t let my kids get the shot, not now, not ever.
Sanjinosebleed
"StrangerlandToday 08:25 am JST
We are dealing with vaccines that are EXTREMELY effective. Look at the percentages of people dying from covid that are vaccinated vs. unvaccinated. The numbers of vaccinated dying are like 1% of covid deaths.
Yet morons will claim 'but someone somewhere had a bad reaction one time and we can't trust the vaccine'.
Morons."
There definitely are some morons around who put up unvalidated tripe...Wow just wow.... Obviously you don't have children otherwise you would no doubt be a bit less moronic in your blanket statements!
Oxycodin
@ketarogaijin
ya think?? You probably don’t even have a clue what’s really inside those vaccines and you will entrust big pharmacy working with big brother watching eyes and brain wash people using psyops to force inoculation world wide
kurisupisu
There is no need to vaccinate the young especially when these vaccines have not been properly trialed.
blue in green
Parents don't allow it.
This "vaccine" is not necessary for healthy young people,
with perfect immune systems.
Say abso-lutely NOT!
John-San
No, children are not die from COVID 19 but older people can catch it off my their grandchildren. Children do die from other virus if not vaccinated. I mind our grandchildren three day a week. This year alone I have contracted rhinovirus twice from our grandchildren. I am vaccinated for the annual flu and fully vaccinated for COVID 19. I did not end up in the hospital in the ICU taken up medical personal and infrastructure if I was not vaccinated. By the way I did not contract hooping cough, or any other virus from our grandchildren which they have been vaccinated for. When you have been a Parent then latter a grandparent. You see with your own eye the benefit of vaccinated and the unvaccinated. It is terrible and can cause death. When a vaccinated children would not go throw such a preventable death.
Sven Asai
Not being against their vaccination, but currently I consider it still quite a hazard gambling if not at all considering lower weight, still growing or developing processes before adulthood, gender specifics and quite a lot more. Personally I would prefer they instead developed a co-vaccine especially tailored to children and their ‘parametrics’.
Rory Koelewijn
If you are letting your kids get injected with an mRNA vaccine at this point in time, you've lost your marbles and you're unfit to be a parent...