Hearts, tails and blubber at Japan fin whale tasting event

Bite-size portions of fin whale were available to sniff and taste Friday as Japan's whaling industry seeks to rekindle appetite for a traditional protein source that has fallen out of favor.
"Once young people eat it and they realize it's good, they will eat it more and more," Hideki Tokoro, the head of Japan's main whaling firm, said at the event at Tokyo's main wholesale fish market.
"People are excited about the fin whale... It's just delicious," he told AFP in his trademark whale-themed hat and jacket.
Since 2019, Japan has caught whales in its own waters after abandoning under international pressure hunting for "scientific purposes" in the Antarctic Ocean and the North Pacific.
The catch list was limited to sei, minke, and Bryde's whales, but this year fin whales -- the planet's second-largest animal -- were added and on August 1 the first killed.
Tokoro's firm Kyodo Senpaku hopes the taste of fin whale will revive demand and help it recoup the costs of its new 9,300-tonne "mothership".
Almost every part of the whale was on display, including slabs of heart, slices of tail and chunks of blubber.
With three-quarters of Japan mountainous and ill-suited to agriculture, Japan has long relied on the sea -- including whales -- as a vital source of food.
As imports of other meats have grown, consumption of whale has slumped to around 1,000 to 2,000 tonnes per year compared to around 200 times that in the 1960s.
Kyodo Senpaku this week released footage showing its first fin whale catch. The animal was almost 20 metres (65 feet) long and weighed at least 55 tons.
Fin whales are deemed "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Japan's decision to catch them has alarmed conservationists.
Japan's industry has come under additional scrutiny since the arrest of U.S.-Canadian anti-whaling activist Paul Watson, 73, in Greenland in July on a Japanese warrant.
Watson co-founded Sea Shepherd, whose members played a high-seas game of cat-and-mouse with Japanese whaling ships in the 2000s and 2010s.
Anna Okada, a visitor to Friday's event who runs a cafe in the Yamanashi region, said that she is on a mission to jazz up whale meat to appeal to younger people.
"Sashimi and deep-fried whale meat have an old-fashioned image of having a bad smell," Okada told AFP.
"The popularity can spread quickly when people try and find it delicious," she said.
"If it's sold from younger people's perspective, for example like casual, stylish and tasty tacos, I think it will be popular quickly."
Some schools are starting to serve it again in their canteens, she said, while products where the whale content isn't obvious -- such as in dumplings -- can increase demand.
Keita Ishii, another visitor to the tasting event who works for an izakaya pub in Tokyo -- famous for their meat skewers -- was impressed.
"We're using Bryde's whale (for our restaurant). I came here to look for other whale meat today," he told AFP. "The fin whale tasted different. It was delicious."© 2024 AFP
6 Comments
fxgai
Cool, I love me some free range, sustainably harvested whale food, when I happen upon it. Never had a problem with fried whale smelling bad myself, so I presume that’s a relic of the Showa era preparation.
I wonder how many fin whales the rules permit to be caught.
And sorry, but the “conservationists” blew their pretense of genuine conservation when they denied that even a single whale be caught, despite that being obviously sustainable. That’s an empirically proven fact.
Yrral
He look.like ,he has not misses a meal, eating whale out of vanity, should be unacceptable to humanity,it not like Japanese are not starving,it not a culture thing, because it not a wide practice,but done out of vanity
dagon
The rich amounts of mercury must be good for your cognition, I can see that.
https://news.fiu.edu/2021/whale-consumption-should-be-dramatically-decreased-in-caribbean-to-avoid-mercury-poisoning
Meiyouwenti
Send some delicious fin whale meat to the anti-whaling activist Watson who is in detention in Greenland. He’ll love it.
nonu6976
@fxgai
so if something is sustainable, it’s ok to kill it?. Ok.
factchecker
What a repugnant event.
Alfie Noakes
You'd have to be insane to eat any of this:
"EIA’s research over the past 15 years shows that cetacean products from Japan's coastal hunts consistently exceed the Government of Japan's recommended safe limits for pollutants such as mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs). Of the 341 products tested for mercury during that period, 56 per cent exceeded the Government provisional recommended limit for fish and shellfish. In the most recent tests, conducted in 2015, all 20 products exceeded the Government limit for mercury. The maximum concentration recorded in 2015 was found in a product labelled as long-finned pilot whale; it contained 19 parts per million (ppm) total mercury, a concentration 47 times higher than the safe limit. Published studies by Japanese scientists have documented pollutant levels several hundreds of times higher than the Government’s recommended levels. Indeed, some products tested have carried such high pollutant loads that they could cause acute mercury poisoning from a single meal."
Here's the whole 2015 report:
https://eia-international.org/wp-content/uploads/EIA-Dangerous-Diet-FINAL.pdf
aaronagstring
"Once young people eat it and they realize it's good, they will eat it more and more,”
No, they won’t. Whenever it was served-up in school lunches, it was left on the plates in droves. So much so, that my school area, thankfully, no longer serves whale meat. I think the kids have spoken.