Heat, high prices to keep more summer holidaymakers indoors: survey

More summer holidaymakers in Japan are expected to stay indoors and avoid activities such as camping, barbecues and visits to theme parks amid record heat since June and rising living costs, a survey by a private company showed Thursday.

According to the multiple-choice survey on people's summer plans, the highest proportion, at 37.5 percent, said they would "spend the summer vacation indoors," up by 0.6 percentage point from last year.

"In addition to the intense heat, persistently high prices have also prompted people to tighten their purse strings," said an official at Intage Inc., which conducted an online survey of 5,000 people aged 15 to 79 for five days from June 19.

Only 3.3 percent of respondents said they would go camping or have barbeques outdoors, down 1.4 points, while 2.9 percent said they would go to theme parks, a decline of 1.1 points from 2024.

If not for the intense heat, 10.2 percent said their ideal summer activity would be going to theme parks, while 7.0 percent said it would be camping or barbequing.

The survey showed that the average summer vacation budget this year is 57,284 yen ($392), down 2.2 percent from the previous year and marking the second consecutive yearly drop.

Factors including recent price hikes and the yen's depreciation had an impact on the summer plans of 70.1 percent of respondents.

