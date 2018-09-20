Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Heat wave in Japan sends record 30,000 people to hospital in August

0 Comments
TOKYO

More than 30,000 people suffering heat stroke or heat exhaustion were taken to hospitals across Japan in August, topping the previous record for the month in 2010, the government said Thursday.

Of 30,410 people taken to hospitals in the month, 20 died and 485 suffered severe sickness, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. The previous record was 28,448.

Temperatures continuously exceeded 35 C in various parts of the country in August, with some cities in central Japan such as Nagoya recording over 40 C for the first time.

The total number of heat stroke and heat exhaustion patients taken to hospitals between May and August was 92,326.

By July, the number had already exceeded the annual record set in 2013.

Kumagaya in Saitama Prefecture near Tokyo saw the mercury soar to its highest-ever level in the country of 41.1 C in July.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

A Slice of Life in Nerima, The Tokyo Neighborhood You Probably Don’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Culture

Life is Just a Final Fantasy: 5 Japanese RPG Series Every Gamer Should Try

GaijinPot Blog

Budget

Katsunuma Grape Festival

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

3 Gay Bars in Fukuoka City

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 22-24

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Art & Culture

Remembering Kiki Kirin Through 5 Of Her Most Renowned Movies

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Ride: A Waterfront Tokyo Diner Where Summer Never Ends

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain