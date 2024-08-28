 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yukihiro Kurosawa, a 39-year-old farmer, wipes sweat near his fields in Meiwa, Gunma Prefecture, on Aug 7. Image: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
national

Heatstroke risk won't stop Japan's aging farmers as temperatures soar

0 Comments
By Satoshi Sugiyama and Tom Bateman
MEIWA, Gunma

The record high temperatures and sweltering weather that suffocated Japan this summer did not stop 77-year-old farmer Yasuyuki Kurosawa from tending his crops.

Kurosawa, who grows rice, cabbage, wheat and corn in Meiwa, a town in Gunma Prefecture, is one of nearly a million predominantly elderly Japanese who still farm for a living, and who are at a greater risk that most people of falling ill, or even dying, from the heat.

"This is something that we cannot avoid, so we must do what we must do even if it's hot," he said.

Agriculture accounts for about 1% of Japan's economy and almost 70% of its 1.4 million farmers are aged 65 and above.

In July, the number of people working in farming and fishing who were taken to hospital due to heatstroke was 877, nearly five times the number in June, according to the fire and disaster management agency.

In 2022, 29 farmers died from heatstroke.

The authorities this year have issued warnings about heat-related illnesses as the temperatures soared to 40 Celsius in several cities. Some parts of Tokyo and other areas in the country have also witnessed record high temperatures for this time of year.

The heat is particularly challenging for farmers like Kurosawa, who works from 5:30 a.m. until noon, and then takes a break until around 3:30 p.m. to avoid being outside during the hottest hours of the day.

Yukihiro, his 39-year-old son and also a farmer, said he drinks about 10 bottles of liquid a day to keep hydrated. He also wears a jacket that has fans attached, and said he was concerned that this extreme heat was becoming more commonplace.

"The heat record is broken every year, and I'm anxious about the situation," he said, sweat beading on his forehead. "Even if it's hot outside and we feel anxious, we have to do it while taking precautions against the heat."

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Win a Stay at the Hilton Niseko Village

Enter to win a 2-night VIP stay for two at the Hilton Niseko Village. Enjoy an unforgettable getaway with stunning views of Mt. Yotei, delicious cuisine and fun outdoor activities.

Enter by Sept 13th. Don't miss your chance!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Tsubosaka-dera

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Women-Friendly Internet Cafes in Tokyo for Resting

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Sexism and Culture: Japan’s Obsession With Kawaii

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Real Haunted Places in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Win a 2-Night VIP Stay at The Hilton Niseko Village in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Families

Savvy Tokyo

Okinawa Zento Eisa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Omagari Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What is the Worst Train Station in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

etSETOra Vintage Train

GaijinPot Travel