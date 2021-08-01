Heatwave hits Hokkaido ahead of Olympic marathon

Japan's northern Hokkaido region was supposed to offer cooler climes for this week's Olympic marathons and race walks, but now the area is battling a heatwave.
Olympic organizers moved the two events from Tokyo in 2019, worried that even shifting the start times to dawn would not be enough to keep athletes safe from the heat.
The summer temperatures in Sapporo were expected to be kinder -- around five or six degrees Celsius cooler than Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee said.
But in the last week, temperatures in Sapporo hit over 34 degrees Celsius, and they are forecast to hover between maximums of 31 and 34 degrees over the next week, when the race walks and marathons will take place.
The mercury has surged even higher elsewhere in Hokkaido, with one town in the region becoming the first place in Japan this year to record temperatures over 38 degrees.
The men's 20-kilometer race walk takes place in the region on Thursday, followed by the women's race and the marathons for men and women over the next few days.
Temperatures in Tokyo over the coming week are forecast to range from maximums of 30 to 34 degrees.
Heat has been a persistent concern for organizers, with a raft of counter-measures drawn up including misting stations and ice jackets.
In its bid for the Games, Tokyo argued that its summer included "many days of mild and sunny weather" and would offer "an ideal climate for athletes to perform their best," but many competitors and volunteers have struggled with the conditions.
Tennis matches have now been pushed back until later in the day after multiple complaints, with Russian player Daniil Medvedev warning "I can die" as he sweated through one match.
Organizers on Sunday defended their heat measures, but Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto admitted "this is something we need to be vigilant about."
He said 30 people involved with the Games have so far been treated for "heat illness", which organizers say is milder than heatstroke.
Those affected were mostly Games staff and volunteers, and none were in serious condition, he added
While the Games have been held in places that are hotter or more humid than Tokyo, including Athens and Beijing, Japan's sweaty summers offer both, in an unpleasant and sometimes deadly combination.
But, Muto added, "so far the countermeasures are going quite well, are successful."© 2021 AFP
RareReason
The primary countermeasure being "ignoring" followed closely by "pretending nothing's wrong"
divinda
It's not a "heatwave".
It's called summer in Japan.
Jim
What can go wrong???
Not only competing athletes I worry for the people who I sm sure blinded by thier national pride & constant media coverage to flock to roadsides to watch these events - without any social distancing of course - its not going to end pretty for sure…
Asiaman7
Unfortunately, a lot of people in Hokkaido don’t have air conditioning. The other day, I received an email from a former professor of mine mentioning such.
In fact, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications Statistics Bureau’s 2014 “National Consumption Survey” indicated that only 25.7% of buildings in Hokkaido had air conditioning.
Tristis Quepe
My friend's from Hokkaido. Couple of days ago he mentioned that it was 38 degrees in Asahikawa. That is pretty insane.
Guess the JOC and IOC had better add a rider to the athletes' contract: as well taking all responsibility if contracting Covid, there'll be a special section for the marathon runners, promising not to collapse and die during the race and thus embarrass the IOC and Japan.
IronBeard
I’m in Hokkaido. In a normal year we get 1-2 weeks above 30 when we struggle with our lack of aircon. This year we have already had a whole month at 30-35C and it looks like August is going to follow suit. It’s pretty brutal. 2 months over 30C instead of 2 weeks.
divinda
Actually, they did add an "extreme heat" part to the athlete's waiver.
It states:
*"I agree that I participate in the Games at my own risk and own responsibility, including any impact on my participation to and/or performance in the Games, serious bodily injury or even death raised by the potential exposure to health hazards such the transmission of COVID-19 and other infectious disease or extreme heat conditions while attending the Games."*
See more about it here:
https://sports.yahoo.com/olympics-covid-waiver-tokyo-athletes-202234569.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAHZzlxQUX3fgOeqv1rK3OHQtTnsiQD8l0TTJ7SoM_HS3r2kHh84wOciiBz232Pi11knjE3W11pQbdB8tAXV36b9VVWKzB-ynDHy4VEu24QrAlAAV44a9BlsLjQICl49_YZRl7iKXbvv9eC2PrB7jhCqduQZxuMzOhvWVtXRRm6rS
divinda
Furthermore, the same waiver contract for Rio 2016 did not mention either disease or heat.
Tristis Quepe
Actually, they did add an "extreme heat" part to the athlete's waiver.
Yeah, I did actually see that. But I can't imagine anyone conceiving that it would apply to Hokkaido, for a marathon which is probably going to start in early morning.
Still, anything that causes more trouble for these farcical games is good in my book. Japan - I should really be more specific and say Tokyo and its local government - needs a lesson in why hubris is dangerous.
JCB
Aw nuts.
I really dislike summer and was hoping to visit Hokkaido around the end of July (whenever tourists can return...next year fingers crossed) for my 40th birthday.
I thought I could escape the Japanese humidity by visiting up North, but it seems like it gets quite hot up there also :(
Maybe I'll enjoy the Australian winter.
kwatt
It seems not much difference between Kanto (Tokyo) and Hokkaido (Sapporo). Hokkaido used be very cool over summer, but any more. It is a climate change.
gogogo
This is 100% IOC's fault, they just decided to move the venue without discussion with anyone. If I remember correctly Japan learnt about it via a press release.