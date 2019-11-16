Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Temporary repair work is carried out Friday on a bank of the Chikuma River in Nagano after it collapsed during Typhoon Hagibis. Photo: KYODO
national

Heavy rain forecast as recovery, repair work from typhoon continues

TOKYO

Japan's weather agency warned Friday of a secondary disaster in wide areas of the country already flooded by Typhoon Hagibis, as heavy downpours were forecast to hit over the weekend while recovery efforts continue.

In the 24 hours to 6 a.m. Saturday, rainfall of up to 120 millimeters was expected in Shizuoka Prefecture, where the deadly typhoon made landfall last weekend, 100 mm in the Kanto-Koshin region covering Tokyo and 50 mm in the northeastern Japan region of Tohoku, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency warned even small amounts of rain can raise the risk of flooding and mudslides in the affected areas, and urged people to remain on the alert.

The typhoon claimed the lives of at least 78 people, left some 2,400 homes partially or completely destroyed and inundated at least 25,000 hectares on the country's main island of Honshu, according to government data.

The infrastructure ministry said it expects to finish by Monday the emergency repair work of collapsed embankments at 12 locations along seven rivers.

The work involves placing concrete blocks on the embankments and piling soil over them, as well as using sandbags and tarps, to enhance their strength and durability.

The ministry aims to fully rebuild the embankments by around June next year after local bureaus set up panels of experts to review construction methods.

appless.jpg
Apple trees stand in floodwaters on Oct 14 in Hoyasu, Nagano Prefecture. Photo: AP/Jae C Hong

The flooding has caused significant damage to the country's agriculture. The farm ministry said the damage is estimated at 38.28 billion yen as of Friday morning, up from Thursday's estimate of 24.92 billion yen.

The figure is expected to increase as there are areas that have yet to be included in the counts, it said.

The ministry made the estimate based on reports from 34 of the country's 47 prefectures.

Among the most affected regions, apple and plum orchard farms in the central Japan prefecture of Nagano and northeastern Fukushima were inundated. Livestock and rice farmers were also hit hard in central, eastern and northeastern regions, according to the ministry.

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Taku Eto told reporters he intends to visit disaster-hit areas soon and "explain relief measures to support reconstruction efforts."

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

