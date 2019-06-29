Heavy rain forecast for wide areas of Japan in coming days

The Japanese weather agency on Sunday forecast heavy rainfall in coming days across wide areas of Japan as a seasonal rain front sits over the Japanese archipelago.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said precipitation of up to 300 millimeters is expected in the northern part of Kyushu, 180 mm in parts of western Japan and 100 mm in the central Tokai region in 24 hours through 6 a.m. Monday.

Some areas in eastern and western Japan may see thunderstorms through Wednesday, the agency said, calling for caution as the conditions may trigger floods and landslides.

Warm and moist air drawn in by low pressure systems could cause hours of torrential rains and strong wind gusts to develop in some areas, it said.

