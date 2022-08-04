Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Omaki Bridge, which connects to the town of Iide, Yamagata Prefecture, collapsed after a river flooded Photo: Yamagata Prefectural Police/AFP
national

Heavy rain hits northern Japan, 200,000 urged to evacuate

0 Comments
Tokyo

Bridges collapsed and rivers burst their banks as heavy rain lashed northern Japan on Thursday, with 200,000 residents urged to evacuate as authorities warned of dangerous flooding.

TV footage showed a muddy mass of broken trees swept into a mountainous residential area by the downpours, which broke records in some areas.

Two people have been reported missing, top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

Authorities have warned of an increased risk of landslides and floods.

Public broadcaster NHK said non-compulsory evacuation advisories were issued to 200,000 residents in five regions: Niigata, Yamagata, Fukushima, Ishikawa and Fukui.

Other TV footage showed homes flooded by an overflowing river and another muddy waterway reaching the height of a bridge.

Some shinkansen bullet trains were suspended in the affected areas.

Scientists say climate change is intensifying the risk of heavy rain in Japan and elsewhere, because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.

Strong rain in 2021 triggered a devastating landslide in the central resort town of Atami that killed 27 people.

And in 2018, floods and landslides killed more than 200 people in western Japan during the country's annual rainy season.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Kawaguchi Asama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Adventure in Japan: Hokkaido and the Narrow Road to the North

GaijinPot Blog

ComRezi is Revolutionizing the Apartment Experience in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Getting the Contraceptive Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Certifications to boost your resume for English Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Hidden Past”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

My Experience Donating Hair In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Solo Trip Trough Kinosaki Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

How to Donate Hair in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Family Living: Toranomon Hills Residential Tower

Savvy Tokyo