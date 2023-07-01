Heavy rain lashes western Japan, leaving 1 dead, 2 missing

Heavy rain pounded parts of western Japan and the southwestern Kyushu region on Saturday, with record-breaking precipitation reported in several locations, causing one fatality and leaving two others missing, local authorities and the weather agency said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the seasonal rain front is expected to stay over the Kyushu region and could bring heavy rain even after the current torrential rains weaken.

In Yamaguchi Prefecture, a man found inside a washed-away car was confirmed dead, while a mudslide in Oita Prefecture, swept away a house, with rescuers still trying to contact the 70-year-old male occupant, local authorities said.

In Mine, Yamaguchi Prefecture, seven vehicles were found submerged due to the heavy rain, and one of the drivers was missing, according to local police.

Areas around Chikujo in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, experienced torrential rain of some 110 millimeters per hour early Saturday, according to the agency.

The city of Yamaguchi renewed its 48-hour rainfall record at 332.5 mm as of 3 p.m. Matsuyama in Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, registered three-hour precipitation of 111 mm, an all-time high for the city.

Yufu in Oita Prefecture logged record 24-hour rainfall for July, registering 385 mm as of 9 a.m.

Services between Hiroshima and Hakata stations on the Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train were temporarily suspended, according to West Japan Railway Co.

