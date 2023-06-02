Heavy rain pounds Japan, prompting evacuation alerts, flood warnings

Heavy rain pounded a wide swath of Japan on Friday, prompting flood warnings and evacuation orders that affected millions of people, with the weather agency warning of continuing downpours into the weekend.

The rain also disrupted transportation services, including cancellations of shinkansen (bullet train) services and flights departing and arriving Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa.

The severe weather conditions have been caused by warm and moist air blowing from near Typhoon Mawar, which is passing south of the country, and a rain front hanging over Japan's main island Honshu.

Thunderstorms were observed developing one after another in six prefectures, causing concentrated heavy rainfall, including in the western prefectures of Kochi, Nara and Wakayama.

In Wakayama Prefecture, police and firefighters searched for individuals believed to have been swept away near a river and on a flooded road. A woman in her 80s also sustained injuries after falling over when trying to evacuate.

Central Japan Railway Co. temporarily suspended all services of its Tokaido Shinkansen line, which connects Tokyo and Osaka, before resuming operation of the section between Shin-Osaka and Nagoya stations.

But it canceled services from Tokyo to Nagoya throughout Friday, citing extremely heavy precipitation seen around the railway line.

In Gifu, Shizuoka, Aichi and Mie prefectures, at least 2 million people were temporarily advised to evacuate.

Rising water levels of rivers prompted some local governments, such as Toyohashi in Aichi Prefecture and Iwata in Shizuoka Prefecture, both in central Japan, to issue the highest level of warning to residents, calling on them to immediately ensure their safety.

Local firefighters received calls seeking help due to water seeping into cars.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported record rainfall in some areas in the six hours through 9 p.m., with 291 millimeters falling in part of Tosashimizu in western Japan's Kochi Prefecture and 240 mm in Tahara in Aichi Prefecture.

The agency says it expects the heavy rain to continue falling into Saturday over an area spanning western to northern Japan, and it is urging vigilance, including against landslides and overflowing rivers.

In the 24-hour period ending at 6 p.m. Saturday, the agency is forecasting as much as 250 mm of rain in the central Tokai region, 200 mm in Tokyo and nearby prefectures, 150 mm in the western Shikoku region and the Izu island chain south of Tokyo, and 100 mm in the western Kinki region centering on Osaka Prefecture.

Among those affected by the bullet train cancellations at Tokyo Station was Chie Fujii, 45, from Okayama, western Japan. She had spent the night in the capital to take part in a handicraft class. "I really need to get home for work tomorrow, so it's a real shame," she said.

© KYODO