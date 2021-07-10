Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The swollen Kawauchi River flows through Satsuma in Kagoshima Prefecture on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
national

Heavy rain pounds southwest Japan; alert issued for 245,000 residents

FUKUOKA

Japan's weather agency issued a heavy rain warning for parts of southwestern Japan on Saturday, leading local authorities to direct some 245,000 residents to take immediate action to stay safe as per the highest level 5 alert.

The warning covers cities including Hitoyoshi in Kumamoto Prefecture, Ebino in Miyazaki Prefecture and Satsuma in Kagoshima Prefecture, and the local officials instructed those who find it difficult to take shelter safely to move to places such as roof tops and to stay away from rivers and hills. There are no reports of injuries or casualties so far.

The level 5 alert is designed for those who face imminent danger and are no longer able to evacuate.

"Residents need to be highly cautious toward mudslides and river overflow" in Kagoshima in particular, an official at the Japan Meteorological Agency said at a press conference.

In Japan, torrential rain triggered a large mudslide in the Shizuoka Prefecture city of Atami a week ago, leaving nine people dead. Rescue efforts continue there to search for 20 still unaccounted for.

In Kagoshima Prefecture, around 10 families were stranded as roads collapsed. Approximately 100 evacuation centers were set up in the prefecture.

Satsuma in the prefecture had seen precipitation of 96.5 millimeters per hour, a record hourly rainfall for the town, according to the agency. Ebino in Miyazaki Prefecture saw 83.5 mm of rainfall per hour.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

