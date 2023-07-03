Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan; evacuation ordered for 360,000

2 Comments
KUMAMOTO

Heavy rain pounded Japan's southwestern Kyushu region on Monday, causing a bridge to collapse, with evacuation orders issued for some 360,000 residents in the city of Kumamoto.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of torrential rain and thunder continuing across the region through around Tuesday noon and called on residents to be on alert for mudslides and flooding.

Kumamoto Prefecture saw the development of linear rainbands known to bring torrential downpours. The towns of Yamato and Mashiki in the prefecture registered hourly precipitation of 82 millimeters and 80 mm, respectively, both July records for the areas, on Monday morning.

The violent rain caused a 37-meter concrete bridge above a small river running through Yamato to collapse, according to local authorities, adding there were no reports of casualties.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Dangerous situation, hopefully the evacuations are enough to prevent fatalities. Material damage will probably be important enough.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Evacuation to where, 360,000?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: July Minty Mojito Madness

GaijinPot Blog

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

Port of Humanity Tsuruga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Chillaxy: Finding Quality CBD Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Avoid Moving To Japan During These 3 Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jun. 26 – Jul. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Art Museums

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Jindai-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Banking Made Easy: Why Suruga Bank is Best for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Secret Symbols: Exploring Pentagrams at Seimei Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Cafe Crawl: 5 Coffee Shops Every Coffee Lover in Tokyo Should Visit

GaijinPot Blog