Heavy rain slams Kyushu, triggering floods and mudslides

TOKYO

Torrential rain pounded Kyushu on Friday, triggering floods and landslides and sending residents to shelters as officials issued highest-level warnings in parts of the region.

A mudslide hit a house in Aira city in Kagoshima Prefecture, burying two people who were rescued alive and taken to hospital, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

The agency issued evacuation advisories to more than 360,000 people in Kagoshima Prefecture and neighboring Miyazaki.

Television footage showed muddy water gushing down swollen rivers. In Kirishima city, floodwater was up to knee level at a shopping mall.

The heavy rain paralyzed local transportation, halting trains and buses. Dozens of flights in and out of Kagoshima have been canceled.

The government set up a task force for emergency response and support. “The government will do everything to protect your life and safety,” he said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms through Sunday in Kyushu because of a low-pressure system.

JMA official Shuichi Tachihara, in a nationally televised news conference, warned that there is a growing risk of disaster, urging residents in the region to take early precautions.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

