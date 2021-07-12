Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Heavy rain triggers highest evacuation order in Shimane

0 Comments
MATSUE, Shimane

Two municipalities in Shimane Prefecture, western Japan, issued the highest level of evacuation order for residents Monday after torrential rain fell in the morning.

The city government of Unnan issued the level-5 emergency order throughout the city, warning of the risk of mudslides due to heavy rain since last Tuesday. The town of Iinan in the prefecture also issued a level-5 order.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest level rain alert in the area after downpours of about 100 millimeters were observed in one hour on Monday around Unnan.

The Mitoya River running through the city is believed to be on the verge of overflowing, with several locations in the city already flooded, according to the local government.

In Iinan, flooding and landslides were confirmed in several locations, according to the town.

Similar damage was also confirmed in the prefectural capital of Matsue.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Want to Live in an Abandoned House in Japan? Here’s Why it’s Not Really ‘Free’

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #139: What’s With Bottled Milk at Public Baths in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

7 Types of Harassment in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Challenging Japan’s ‘Girl Power’ Concept Through Badass Training

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Mix Business With Pleasure At Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Transform Your Child Over The Summer From An Internet Consumer To A Digital Creator

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Heroes Who Are Actually Jerks

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Matcha Ice Cream

Savvy Tokyo

Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for the Month of July

GaijinPot Blog