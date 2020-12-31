Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Heavy snow and COVID-19 crimp New Year celebrations in Japan

TOKYO

Scores of flights were canceled as heavy snowfall hit several areas of Japan on Thursday, while New Year's Eve celebrations were curtailed as the country tackles a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has urged people to celebrate New Year quietly, and avoid non-essential outings, amid the twin crises.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways canceled or planned to cancel a total of around 140 flights, public broadcaster NHK reported, adding that JR East had suspended services in some parts of northern Yamagata Prefecture.

A 70-year-old man died in Iwate Prefecture after he apparently fell into a river while trying to shift show with a shovel loader machine, NHK said.

Japan has been battling a third wave of COVID-19 infections in recent weeks and on Monday started barring the entry of non-resident foreign nationals after detecting variants of the virus from Britain and South Africa.

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday the government may have to consider declaring a state of emergency if the number the COVID-19 cases grow. Tokyo reported more than 1,000 cases on Thursday.

Japan's Imperial Household Agency has canceled an annual New Year's event set for Jan 2, at which Emperor Naruhito and other imperial family members were due to greet well wishers. Instead, a pre-recorded message from the emperor will be available on the agency website from 5:30 a.m. Friday.

People have been asked to stagger visits to shrines, traditionally popular destinations over New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

In Tokyo, extra train services will be suspended from late Thursday to early Friday.

