Snowfall leaves more than 100 injured in Tokyo

A cyclist rides on an icy road during a snowfall in Tokyo on Monday.

At least 109 people were taken to hospital in Tokyo through Tuesday morning after many slipped and fell due to heavy snowfall in eastern Japan, the Tokyo Fire Department said.

The injured, transported to hospital by 10 a.m., were aged 4 to 92 and none were in a life-threatening condition, it said. In neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture, five people were severely injured and 34 sustained minor injuries, while 12 were slightly injured in Saitama Prefecture.

The Japan Meteorological Agency lifted its heavy snow warnings across nine prefectures, but snowfall and rain continued in some areas through the morning.

Some sections on East Japan Railway Co's Chuo Line and Ome Line were suspended, while all services on the Yokohama Line were temporarily halted. Tokaido Shinkansen bullet trains were operating at reduced speeds between Tokyo's Shinagawa Station and Odawara Station in Kanagawa Prefecture.

All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines canceled around 30 domestic flights, mostly to or from Tokyo's Haneda airport.

Many passengers in Tokyo's Shinjuku Station could be seen asking for refunds and changing to other train lines.

"The train was already canceled when I arrived at the station. Business negotiations will have to be postponed to another day," said a 32-year-old woman who had planned to go to Kofu Station in Yamanashi Prefecture for work.

Through Monday evening, Maebashi in Gunma Prefecture recorded the highest amount of snowfall at 11 centimeters, while central Tokyo and the city of Saitama saw 8 cm each, according to the weather agency.

© KYODO