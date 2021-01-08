Heavy snow strands 90 vehicles on central Japan highway

About 90 vehicles were stranded Friday on an expressway due to heavy snow in central Japan, police and the expressway operator said.

Sections of the Hokuriku Expressway were closed between Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures on the Sea of Japan coast in the wake of the backup, Central Nippon Express Co said.

A trailer truck became disabled on the highway, bringing traffic behind it to a halt in Ishikawa near the prefectural border, the police said.

Parts of the Japanese archipelago have seen massive amounts of snow, disrupting local traffic and resulting in many snow-related accidents.

In Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan, around 10 cars were stranded amid heavy snow on Thursday night. There were no reports of injuries, according to police.

© KYODO