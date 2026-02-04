Heavy snowfall forecast in Japan on weekend, election day

Heavy snow is forecast to fall in northern and western areas along the Sea of Japan coast on the weekend, with Japan's weather agency warning it would peak on Sunday, when the country will hold a general election.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of traffic disruptions and avalanches, forecasting blizzards in Hokkaido in the north on Friday, as well as snowfall through the weekend on the Pacific coast in the Kanto region and Kyushu, which often sees little snow.

Heavy snowfall will continue in some parts of northern and western areas through the weekend. The agency is urging caution due to the potential for snowfall reaching warning levels on Sunday.

A low-pressure system developing from the Sea of Japan is expected to pass through the region, creating a strong winter pressure pattern.

During the 24-hour period through 6 a.m. Saturday, Hokkaido is expected to see snowfall of up to 50 centimeters and 40 cm in northeastern Japan, while parts of the Hokuriku region in central Japan is likely to see up to 30 cm.

In the following 24 hours through 6 a.m. Sunday, the Hokuriku region could see up to 70 cm of snow, the northeastern region up to 50 cm, and up to 40 cm is expected in Hokkaido and the western Chugoku region.

