Fire-fighting operations continue as a wildfire burns in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, on Thursday. Photo: KYODO
national

Helicopters, firefighters battle forest fires in Gunma, Tochigi

TOKYO

A forest fire broke out in a second prefecture on Thursday, near another blaze burning for a fourth day.

One man suffered burns and was hospitalized, and firefighters have been deployed, said Hitomi Hirokami, an official at Kiryu in Gunma Pefecture, about 100 kilometers northwest of Tokyo.

News footage showed smoke billowing upward from the hills.

Another fire has been raging in nearby Ashikaga in Tochigi Prefecture, where 207 households have been asked to evacuate, said spokesman Minoru Takayama.

Firefighters were working on the ground, while military helicopters were dousing the area. No one has been injured.

The two fires are not directly related, but the area has not had much rain lately, causing flames to spread, officials said.

An evacuation order for Ashikaga was first issued Tuesday for about 50 households, underlining how the stricken area was growing.

The cause of the fire was unclear, but there's a rest stop for hikers in an area where it's believed to have started.

Three evacuation centers were set up with social distancing measures and disinfectants and everyone is wearing masks, Takayama said.

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

