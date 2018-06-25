Newsletter Signup Register / Login
West Japan Railway Co (JR West) shows a shinkansen featuring Hello Kitty to the media in Nakagawa, Fukuoka Prefecture on Monday, ahead of its debut on June 30. Photo: KYODO
national

Hello Kitty bullet train shown to media ahead of debut

0 Comments
FUKUOKA

West Japan Railway Co showed a shinkansen bullet train featuring Hello Kitty to the media on Monday before its debut later this week.

The special eight-car train, whose white body is decorated with drawn pink ribbons to mimic the look of the popular character of Sanrio Co, was unveiled at the operator's facility in Fukuoka Prefecture.

It will begin service Saturday on daily-round trips between Shin-Osaka Station in Osaka Prefecture and Hakata Station in Fukuoka, the company, commonly known as JR West, said.

Its interiors also feature images of the cartoon character, with Hello Kitty wearing a crew uniform or carrying local specialty products depicted on the walls, seats and curtains.

The train's first car, dubbed "Hello! Plaza," will introduce to passengers local attractions and specialty goods in western Japan areas for a limited period after the debut.

In the second car, named "Kawaii! Room," passengers will have the chance to pose for photos with a big Hello Kitty doll.

"We want Japanese and overseas people of wider generations to enjoy this shinkansen," said Takehiro Zai, a JR West sales director.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Shibuya Home Bar

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Tashirojima (Cat Island)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Popular

Aoshima (Cat island)

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Lifestyle

10 Unique Date Spots In Tokyo (That Don’t Involve Rowing Boats Or Sushi)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen