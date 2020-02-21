Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hello Kitty Land Tokyo temporarily closes until March 12

TOKYO

Hello Kitty Land Tokyo, also known as Sanrio Puroland (https://en.puroland.jp/) on Friday announced a temporary three-week closure of its popular theme parks Hello Kitty Land Tokyo and Harmonyland (https://www.harmonyland.jp/ ) from Saturday until Thursday, March 12.

The temporary closure is a precautionary measure and in line with official health and safety recommendations and preventive efforts with respect to the coronavirus taking place across Japan and other countries.

Sanrio Puroland said in a statement that it deeply regrets any inconvenience this temporary measure may cause visitors. In the meantime, guests who have purchased a ticket for the period of the three-week closure through a travel agency or OTA site, should contact those vendors directly to help with the refund.

