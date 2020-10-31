High court denies Korean school's right to Japan gov't subsidies

A high court upheld Friday a lower court's dismissal of a claim by graduates of a pro-Pyongyang Korean school in southwestern Japan that the school is eligible for the government's tuition subsidies.

The Fukuoka High Court dismissed the suit filed by 68 graduates of the Kyushu Korean junior and senior high school, who said the exclusion of the school from the subsidies for high school tuition fees was discriminatory because it was based on political and diplomatic reasons.

In handing down the ruling, Presiding Judge Wataru Yao cited a report by Japan's Public Security Intelligence Agency that the pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, known as Chongryon, has influence over Korean schools.

"It is reasonable to suspect (the school) is under the unjustifiable control of the association," he said, concluding that the government did not abuse its power in excluding Korean schools from the program in 2013.

The plaintiffs are expected to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

The plaintiffs, who appealed the March 2019 ruling by the Kokura branch of the Fukuoka District Court, were seeking a total of 7.5 million yen ($72,000) in damages from the state.

At a press conference following the ruling, a member of the plaintiffs' defense team said, "It was a disgraceful ruling aimed at pleasing the authorities."

The ruling was the last high court decision among five such lawsuits related to Korean schools in Japan.

Under the tuition waiver scheme, which was launched in April 2010, public high school students are exempt from paying tuition fees and those attending private high schools receive financial assistance from the government, with those from households under certain income levels eligible for the program.

In Japan, while tuition at public elementary and junior high schools is free, charges are made by high schools, since attending them is not compulsory.

The government in 2013 excluded pro-Pyongyang schools from the program, citing stalled negotiations on addressing the past abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea, among other issues concerning the country.

In 2017, the Osaka District Court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs and said the government should retract its decision to deny high school tuition subsidies, but the decision was later scrapped by the Osaka High Court.

Earlier this month, the Hiroshima High Court also upheld a lower court ruling to turn down the plaintiffs' claim for eligibility, saying the government's decision was legitimate.

The Supreme Court has dismissed three suits involving Korean schools in Tokyo, Aichi and Osaka prefectures.

