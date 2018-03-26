High court finds cell phone TV owners obliged to pay NHK fees

The Tokyo High Court on Monday overturned a lower court ruling and said the owner of a cell phone with a mobile television function is obliged to pay a subscription fee to Japan's public broadcaster NHK.
Under the Japanese Broadcast Law, anyone who installs a TV receiver is obliged to sign a contract with NHK regardless of whether or not its programs are watched.
Masanobu Ohashi, a 42-year-old assembly member of the city of Asaka near Tokyo, claimed that the law does not cover cell phones and thus he has no obligation to sign the subscription fee contract.
Ohashi said he has no TV set at home and just owns a cellphone with a TV function but has never watched a NHK program.
But Presiding Judge Toshimasa Fukami said that the legal wording is not necessarily the same as its plain Japanese interpretation and that the law covers cell phones.
The case was one of five similar lawsuits filed in Japan. In the four other cases, district courts ruled in favor of NHK, also known as Japan Broadcasting Corp, while the Saitama District Court said Ohashi was not obliged to pay a subscription.
In August 2016, the Saitama court said it is unreasonable to consider possessing a cell phone amounts to "installing" a television function. It also ruled that the criteria for paying the NHK subscription fee needs to be clearly stipulated as in the case of tax.
Two previous rulings handed down by the Tokyo High Court determined cell phone TV owners are obliged to sign a subscription fee contract with NHK.
Ohashi expressed his intention to appeal the high court decision while NHK's public relations bureau said in a statement the ruling was "reasonable" as its claim was accepted.
NHK has argued that a cell phone with a mobile TV device is also considered a receiver, noting that "As long as its programs can be watched, an owner has an obligation" to pay the subscription fee.
In December last year, the Supreme Court ruled that owners of televisions in Japan are legally required to sign up with NHK and pay a subscription fee, dismissing a claim that the fee collection system violates the freedom of contract guaranteed by the Constitution.
With more people watching TV programs only on their cell phones or the internet, observers say the top court may need to rule on whether the fee should be charged to those people.© KYODO
Dango bong
When NHK comes to my door and I turn them down, each time I tell them they should scramble the signal and charge only what users watch.
They know nobody would watch their propaganda, which is why they don't do it.
I have lived here 25 years and never paid the fee. They come to my house every year.
Sam Watters
Just don’t sign the contract. Problem solved. There is no penalty for not signing. I told e “sales people” to go to the police box if they felt I was breaking a binding law. After a few times, they stopped coming.
Yubaru
Cripes the courts opened a HUGE can of nasty-arsed worms with this ruling.
Makers of Smart-phones have better get their shite together to allow users the option of not having that option/application installed on the customers phone.
This opens the door for NHK to go after the sellers of mobile devices and force them to charge NHK fees when they sell the actual device, because it's going to be next to impossible to do so AFTER the fact.
Yubaru
If you have been here 25 years you should know by now just why NHK can not do what you are talking about, and by law as well.
Dango bong
I do, its because nobody would watch their garbage programming