High court finds cell phone TV owners obliged to pay NHK fees

The Tokyo High Court on Monday overturned a lower court ruling and said the owner of a cell phone with a mobile television function is obliged to pay a subscription fee to Japan's public broadcaster NHK.

Under the Japanese Broadcast Law, anyone who installs a TV receiver is obliged to sign a contract with NHK regardless of whether or not its programs are watched.

Masanobu Ohashi, a 42-year-old assembly member of the city of Asaka near Tokyo, claimed that the law does not cover cell phones and thus he has no obligation to sign the subscription fee contract.

Ohashi said he has no TV set at home and just owns a cellphone with a TV function but has never watched a NHK program.

But Presiding Judge Toshimasa Fukami said that the legal wording is not necessarily the same as its plain Japanese interpretation and that the law covers cell phones.

The case was one of five similar lawsuits filed in Japan. In the four other cases, district courts ruled in favor of NHK, also known as Japan Broadcasting Corp, while the Saitama District Court said Ohashi was not obliged to pay a subscription.

In August 2016, the Saitama court said it is unreasonable to consider possessing a cell phone amounts to "installing" a television function. It also ruled that the criteria for paying the NHK subscription fee needs to be clearly stipulated as in the case of tax.

Two previous rulings handed down by the Tokyo High Court determined cell phone TV owners are obliged to sign a subscription fee contract with NHK.

Ohashi expressed his intention to appeal the high court decision while NHK's public relations bureau said in a statement the ruling was "reasonable" as its claim was accepted.

NHK has argued that a cell phone with a mobile TV device is also considered a receiver, noting that "As long as its programs can be watched, an owner has an obligation" to pay the subscription fee.

In December last year, the Supreme Court ruled that owners of televisions in Japan are legally required to sign up with NHK and pay a subscription fee, dismissing a claim that the fee collection system violates the freedom of contract guaranteed by the Constitution.

With more people watching TV programs only on their cell phones or the internet, observers say the top court may need to rule on whether the fee should be charged to those people.

© KYODO