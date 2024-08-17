High court overturns school decertification; questions abuse evidence

A high court earlier this month approved a Japanese language school's request to overturn a central government decision that decertified the business for tolerating a former staff member chaining up a Vietnamese student in 2021.

With some of the facts in the case remaining uncertain, "evidence needs to be carefully evaluated," Presiding Judge Takeshi Okada said when handing down the ruling at Fukuoka High Court and overturning a lower court's decision.

The ruling has already been finalized, according to the operator of Nishinihon International Education Institute in Fukuoka, striking out the September 2022 decision by the Immigration Services Agency to strip the school of its certification.

The school appealed a lower court's decision that upheld the decertification on July 3, arguing it did not tolerate the abuse.

In throwing out the school's appeal against decertification, the Fukuoka District Court said the male former staff member restrained the student for about two hours in October 2021, using a chain and padlock connected to the person's belt.

Police referred the man's case to prosecutors alleging he abducted and confined the student but it was decided he would not be indicted in March 2023.

