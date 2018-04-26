High court rejects man's call over paternity of child born by IVF

A high court upheld Thursday a lower court decision rejecting a man's call to be denied of his parental relationship with his biological daughter as his estranged wife used a preserved fertilized egg without his consent.
The Osaka High Court ruled against the foreign man in his 40s, saying Japanese laws do not intend to negate a father-child relationship between a man and his biological child based on the lack of consent for the transplantation of frozen fertilized eggs.
It then concluded it can still apply to the case a Civil Code provision that says a child conceived by a wife during marriage shall be presumed to be a child of her husband.
While the previous ruling by the Nara Family Court in December said the consent is needed in determining the father-child relationship, the high court did not decide on such a requirement.
The case has drawn attention as a modern-day family relationship problem amid an increase of in-vitro fertilizations.
While the man said the marriage had already fallen apart by the time the wife became pregnant with the child, Presiding Judge Toshiko Eguchi dismissed the claim, saying it was not evident whether they were no longer a husband and a wife as they were living close by and had exchanges even after they started living separately.
The man said through his representative that the ruling was regrettable, while his ex-wife's representative said the ruling put emphasis on children's welfare and benefit.
According to the ruling, the two began fertility treatment in 2009 and their eldest son was born in November 2011 through the transplantation of a fertilized eggs.
The couple started living separately from 2013 before divorcing in 2016, and in 2014, the woman underwent another procedure to transplant an egg remaining from the previous procedure and gave birth to the daughter in 2015.
Many couples in Japan seek reproductive treatment, with more people marrying or having children late. There were about 420,000 cases in 2015 and one in 20 babies was born with the help of so-called assisted reproduction technologies.© KYODO
5 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
I don't know, I recall when this first was reported, and I still don't think that we are getting the entire story here, and neither does the court it seems.
I wonder about the motivation of the woman in having the second egg implanted, after they were separated, and two years prior to their divorce.
Part of me wants to think that they were trying to work things out, had the child, but then it fell apart and now he wants nothing to do with supporting the child.
Michael Jackson
The motivation is, more children when you are the divorced mother means more financial support from City Hall
Mirai Hayashi
This is soooo screwed up. So the man has no rights??? She can have as many children as she wants using his sperm with his consent and he's on the hook for pay child support? RIDICULOUS! This is like reverse rape! And its typical that female rules in the interest of the mother. I would definite appeal this decision and sue the mother in civil court for damages, AND demand that the remaining sperm be destroyed before this gold digging swine does more damage!
Disillusioned
I've been through a Japanese divorce with children and it's really trucked up! The father is responsible for the children, but is not given any ruling on visitation or joint custody. That is entirely up to her. However, the court will rule on the amount of child support, which is just a number plucked from the sky by her. There is no property settlement either. In most cases for the father, it is just pack your bags and go without looking back, and leave your bank account number. In this particular case, it would seem the urban myth about Japanese women marrying foreign men for their seed just to have 'kowaii hafu kids' is quite true.
kohakuebisu
Poor bloke. If he didn't want the child, he should, in a fair world, be able to sue both the hospital and the ex-wife.
The ruling that simply talking to his wife is implicit consent for the use of an egg that had been fertilized with his sperm is nonsense.