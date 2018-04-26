High court rejects man's call over paternity of child born by IVF

A high court upheld Thursday a lower court decision rejecting a man's call to be denied of his parental relationship with his biological daughter as his estranged wife used a preserved fertilized egg without his consent.

The Osaka High Court ruled against the foreign man in his 40s, saying Japanese laws do not intend to negate a father-child relationship between a man and his biological child based on the lack of consent for the transplantation of frozen fertilized eggs.

It then concluded it can still apply to the case a Civil Code provision that says a child conceived by a wife during marriage shall be presumed to be a child of her husband.

While the previous ruling by the Nara Family Court in December said the consent is needed in determining the father-child relationship, the high court did not decide on such a requirement.

The case has drawn attention as a modern-day family relationship problem amid an increase of in-vitro fertilizations.

While the man said the marriage had already fallen apart by the time the wife became pregnant with the child, Presiding Judge Toshiko Eguchi dismissed the claim, saying it was not evident whether they were no longer a husband and a wife as they were living close by and had exchanges even after they started living separately.

The man said through his representative that the ruling was regrettable, while his ex-wife's representative said the ruling put emphasis on children's welfare and benefit.

According to the ruling, the two began fertility treatment in 2009 and their eldest son was born in November 2011 through the transplantation of a fertilized eggs.

The couple started living separately from 2013 before divorcing in 2016, and in 2014, the woman underwent another procedure to transplant an egg remaining from the previous procedure and gave birth to the daughter in 2015.

Many couples in Japan seek reproductive treatment, with more people marrying or having children late. There were about 420,000 cases in 2015 and one in 20 babies was born with the help of so-called assisted reproduction technologies.

