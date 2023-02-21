High court upholds ruling in favor of Japan's ban on dual nationality

A Japanese high court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal by a group of people claiming the country's ban on its citizens from holding foreign nationality violates the Constitution.
The decision by the Tokyo High Court endorsed a district court ruling in January 2021 that deemed dual citizenship "could cause conflict in the rights and obligations between countries, as well as between the individual and the state."
The eight plaintiffs, who were born in Japan but now live in Europe, plan to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.
An article of the nationality law states that Japanese citizens who acquire non-Japanese nationality on their own instigation automatically lose their Japanese nationality, effectively banning dual citizenship.
The plaintiffs have said foreign nationality is necessary to facilitate their work and lives abroad, but that they hope to also maintain their Japanese citizenship.
They argued that the clause stripping people of Japanese nationality violates the Constitution, which guarantees the right to pursue happiness and equality under the law.
Swiss resident Hitoshi Nogawa, 79, who led the plaintiffs, said Japanese nationality forms part of his identity.
"I would like to present (my feelings on the matter) before the Supreme Court," he told a press conference following the ruling.© KYODO
Asiaman7
I wish the eight plaintiffs the best in their appeal, but Japan’s constitution and nationality law seem to be rather clear.
Constitution of Japan, Article 10. The conditions necessary for being a Japanese national shall be determined by law.
Nationality Law, Article 11. A Japanese national shall lose Japanese nationality when he or she acquires a foreign nationality by his or her own choice.
Addressing this issue through legislation would likely be best.
sakurasuki
That's really Japanese mentality, keep Japanese exclusive,
"Be Japanese or be foreigners" don't be both!
BigP
Very narrow minded.
Yubaru
There are plenty of folks who are walking around Japan today with multiple passports. Hell even immigration looks the other way when they casually ask, "Do you have a passport from another country?"
This is really not a court issue, and one that should be dealt with through legislation in the Diet. Even if the courts rule in their favor, there is not going to be any change in the law, until the Diet passes it.
This issue, and plenty of others, dealing with marriage, names, passports/nationalities are not "major" issues to the government, and until someone in the Diet brings it to the forefront it will remain as is.
Meiyouwenti
Dual nationality is often used for international tax evasion and other crimes. The principle of one person one nationality should be the norm in today’s post-globalization era.
Lindsay
I went through this with my kids. They started pressuring us when my eldest turned twelve. They gave us an ultimatum that the kids had to choose one nationality by the time they were twenty. I looked into it and there is no penalty or action they can take to make you change. They threatened us with cancelling the kids’ Japanese passports but they can’t legally do it. The penalty is having to put up with the Japanese foreign ministry and shiakusho hassling you every time you have to deal with them. The real kicker is, it’s all about the pension scam. That is why they don’t want people to have two nationalities. They want to lock everyone into the scam.
Sven Asai
I guess most people want a variety of passports or nationalities to choose from and owning them, from a richer country or from a touristic spot tropical island or some for having a tax haven, maybe simply for fun or as a collection etc. But of course normal people won’t and shouldn’t get them in numbers. My observations are, either here or in my home country, the few ones with holding a double or multi nationalities and several passports are the biggest troublemakers or even criminals.
stormcrow
Sounds like a ban a bunch of dumb hayseeds would come up with.
Backwards, senseless and mean spirited.
Ah_so
This is one of the vague excuses that Japanese often give for why dual nationality is wrong. It isn't really true. The reality is that dual nationality is necessary in this globalised world where marriages between people of different nations are the norm and people frequently live in countries were they weren't born.