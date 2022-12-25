Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

High school boy killed, man injured by train at station in Saitama Prefecture

0 Comments
SAITAMA

An 18-year-old high school boy who fell or jumped onto the tracks was hit and killed by a train in Kuki, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday. A 54-year-old man who jumped onto the tracks to try and save him sustained minor injuries.

According to police and JR officials, the incident occurred at JR Higashiwashinomiya Station at around 8 a.m. NHK reported that other passengers on the platform said the boy appeared to fall or jump from the platform just as a train on the JR Utsunomiya Line was approaching the station.  

The man jumped onto the tracks to try and save the boy but was unable to. The boy was hit by the train, while the man managed to stay between the train and the platform, sustaining injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

The boy was declared dead at the scene, police said.

JR said train services on the Utsunomiya Line were delayed until about 10:30 a.m., affecting about 15,000 commuters.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Christmas Cakes in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

Speech Delays In Bilingual Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Movies About Rock Bands You Need To Watch Now

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Journey to the Earth

Savvy Tokyo

What to Expect as an ALT in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Unique Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese Culture and Folklore in Persona 5

GaijinPot Blog

December Stocking Stuffers: GaijinPot Jobs in Japan Grab Bag Style!

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo