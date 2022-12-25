High school boy killed, man injured by train at station in Saitama Prefecture

An 18-year-old high school boy who fell or jumped onto the tracks was hit and killed by a train in Kuki, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday. A 54-year-old man who jumped onto the tracks to try and save him sustained minor injuries.

According to police and JR officials, the incident occurred at JR Higashiwashinomiya Station at around 8 a.m. NHK reported that other passengers on the platform said the boy appeared to fall or jump from the platform just as a train on the JR Utsunomiya Line was approaching the station.

The man jumped onto the tracks to try and save the boy but was unable to. The boy was hit by the train, while the man managed to stay between the train and the platform, sustaining injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

The boy was declared dead at the scene, police said.

JR said train services on the Utsunomiya Line were delayed until about 10:30 a.m., affecting about 15,000 commuters.

