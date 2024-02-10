Newsletter Signup Register / Login
High school girl killed, likely after being dragged 5 km by car

MITO, Ibaraki

The body of a 16-year-old high school girl was discovered underneath a parked car in eastern Japan, police said Saturday, suspecting the driver dragged her more than 5 kilometers before stopping his vehicle at a parking lot.

The driver, 72, reported to the police around at 6:10 p.m. Friday that he found the girl stuck underneath his car after hearing a strange sound while driving in Ibaraki Prefecture.

Given the bloody wounds all over the girl's body, the police believe the car traveled from Mito to Hitachinaka with her wedged under the vehicle.

They are questioning the man on a voluntary basis.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

If he knew nothing about the girl underneath his car while he was driving it, how did he find out she was under his car when he stopped driving it?

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

If he knew nothing about the girl underneath his car while he was driving it, how did he find out she was under his car when he stopped driving it?

If only there were an article describing how. Alas, we only get a headline, so we have to come up with our own theories about what happened.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Hard for me to imagine any scenario where a competent driver would not realize a human body was under the car.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

So sad .

Sincere condolences.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Rest in Peace to the poor girl.

Unless the girl was lying under the car at the time, there is no other explanation for this tragedy other than gross negligence on the part of yet another elderly driver. Jail time will be absolutely needed.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

