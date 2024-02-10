High school girl killed, likely after being dragged 5 km by car

The body of a 16-year-old high school girl was discovered underneath a parked car in eastern Japan, police said Saturday, suspecting the driver dragged her more than 5 kilometers before stopping his vehicle at a parking lot.

The driver, 72, reported to the police around at 6:10 p.m. Friday that he found the girl stuck underneath his car after hearing a strange sound while driving in Ibaraki Prefecture.

Given the bloody wounds all over the girl's body, the police believe the car traveled from Mito to Hitachinaka with her wedged under the vehicle.

They are questioning the man on a voluntary basis.

