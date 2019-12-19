Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

High school student dies after jumping into Tama River as prank

5 Comments
KAWASAKI

A 16-year-old high school student died after jumping into the Tama River in Kawasaki as part of a prank with his friends on Thursday night.

According to police, shortly before 10 p.m., a boy called 119 saying that his friend had jumped from a bridge into the Tama River and had not surfaced, Fuji TV reported.

Police and firefighters searched the area and found the body of Ratsuki Ota on the river bed about five meters downstream. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead due to drowning.

Police said Ota had been hanging out with five other classmates, and had jumped into the river as a penalty for losing a “rap contest.”

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

doesn't really sound like a "prank" if he felt he had to do it as a result of a penalty.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I'm hoping the word "prank" is used because it is a "friendly penalty" - kids daring each other to do stupid things, rather than a bullying.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

what kind of writing is this? Where is the prank here, authors??

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I guess by "prank" you mean he was bullied and forced to jump!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If the use of the word prank here is intentional, then this is just absolutely downplaying the bullying that is happening here.

A spade is a spade, but that doesn't stop journalism from trying!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Restaurant Review

The Pig & The Lady: A Modern Twist On A Mother’s Classics

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 51, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Atami Adult Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Otome Games: The Most Entertaining Way To Rethink Your Love Life?

Savvy Tokyo

Does Living in Japan Change the Way We Speak English?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 Japanese Cooking Classes To Help You Feel More Confident In The Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo