High school student dies after jumping into Tama River as prank

A 16-year-old high school student died after jumping into the Tama River in Kawasaki as part of a prank with his friends on Thursday night.
According to police, shortly before 10 p.m., a boy called 119 saying that his friend had jumped from a bridge into the Tama River and had not surfaced, Fuji TV reported.
Police and firefighters searched the area and found the body of Ratsuki Ota on the river bed about five meters downstream. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead due to drowning.
Police said Ota had been hanging out with five other classmates, and had jumped into the river as a penalty for losing a “rap contest.”© Japan Today
nakanoguy01
doesn't really sound like a "prank" if he felt he had to do it as a result of a penalty.
Kazuaki Shimazaki
I'm hoping the word "prank" is used because it is a "friendly penalty" - kids daring each other to do stupid things, rather than a bullying.
Lockke
what kind of writing is this? Where is the prank here, authors??
seif
I guess by "prank" you mean he was bullied and forced to jump!!
Lockke
If the use of the word prank here is intentional, then this is just absolutely downplaying the bullying that is happening here.
A spade is a spade, but that doesn't stop journalism from trying!