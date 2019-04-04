Newsletter Signup Register / Login
High school teacher in hot water after forcibly giving male student a buzz cut

3 Comments
By Koh Ruide, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Not too long ago, teachers from a Japanese school made media headlines when they went to the extreme of cutting off 44 students’ hair for not meeting the dress code. And it appears a similar incident has happened again, this time in Kudamatsu Technical High School in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

In late autumn last year, a male teacher in his forties allegedly grabbed an electric hair clipper and gave one of his first-year male students a buzz cut, causing the boy take a leave of absence from school shortly after.

When approached by the principal in December, the teacher claimed he did it because his hair was too long.

But it seemed the problem ran deeper, as the educator had often hurled verbal abuse at his homeroom class, calling them “morons”, “idiots” and “stupid”, earning him a stern reprimand from the principal. When classes resumed in January after the New Year holidays, the teacher’s personality had apparently changed for the better, an improvement the principal thought not important to warrant reporting to the local Board of Education.

But all 40 pupils of that class and their parents had not forgotten that the educator forcibly cut someone’s hair, and furiously launched a petition to the board in February this year calling for his disciplinary dismissal.

In an effort to appease them, a meeting between school, Board of Education, students and parents was held on March 15, where the teacher officially apologized for his mistakes.

“Forcibly cutting students’ hair amounts to corporal punishment,” a board spokesman said firmly.

The educator’s role has now been shifted from homeroom teacher to assistant teacher, away from tasks that involve student-teacher interactions. “The current situation is still under investigation, and we will consider the feelings of the parents and students with regards to the teacher’s future,” said the principal.

“I deeply regret that it has come to this. I failed to report to the Board of Education because I thought the issue was solved with the teacher correcting his behavior, but I should have done so,” the principal apologized.

Source: Nikkan Sports via My Game News Flash

© SoraNews24

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

n an effort to appease them, a meeting between school, Board of Education, students and parents was held on March 15, where the teacher officially apologized for his mistakes.

Appease them? Once again condescending response from those charged with the care and protection or our children.

How about the BOE taking responsibility and everyone, including the teacher, principal and all involved, taking out the clippers and give themselves a buzz cut!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I'm with the teacher, the classroom or school is not a JPop stage and conformity is enforced for good reason. Where does it stop, school unifirms, nose rings?

On a less serious note, I could be jealous, the only hair I have left are on my face not my head :-).

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Surely, this is an assault on a child not to mention barbers being denied business?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

