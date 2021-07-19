Higher tolls, priority traffic lanes go into effect for Tokyo Olympics

A bus moves along an exclusive lane for Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic-related vehicles in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

The Metropolitan Expressway in Tokyo on Monday adjusted tolls for private vehicles for the Olympic period. Priority lanes for Olympic vehicles also went into effect for the Games which start on Friday.

Under the system, which will be in effect until Aug 8, tolls for private vehicles using the Metropolitan Expressway will be 1,000 yen higher than usual from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. in a bid to alleviate traffic congestion during the Olympics. The same will apply for the Paralympics from Aug 24 to Sept 5.

Buses, taxis, trucks and pre-registered assistive vehicles for disabled people will be exempt from the extra toll. Tolls will be halved from midnight to 4 a.m. for vehicles equipped with the electronic toll collection system, or ETC, the transport ministry said.

Meanwhile, the priority lanes will be used for vehicles carrying athletes, IOC officials and visiting dignitaries to and from 11 venues in Tokyo and Chiba Prefecture.

Police said drivers of vehicles not related to the Olympics may be fined if they are caught using a priority lane.

