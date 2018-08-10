Hino City in Tokyo to hold Ayu Sweetfish Festival

The Ayu Sweetfish Festival, an official part of the Tokyo 2020 Nationwide Participation Program, will be held for the third year running on Sunday. The festival celebrates the often overlooked wildlife and unique ecosystem with a variety of family-focused aquatic activities along the Asakawa River in western Tokyo’s Hino City.

Activities scheduled for this year include demonstrations of traditional Japanese fishing techniques, a riverside rope swing, and a variety of beginner fishing lessons.

Naturally, the event’s titular ayu sweetfish will also be available, with a total of 2,000 salt-grilled ayu being distributed to guests free of charge. Ayu can be picked up with a voucher, given out on a first-come first-served basis at the Asakawa Sports Park starting at 9 a.m. Grab a hat and some sunscreen and come on down to experience Tokyo’s wild side.

Visit the event website at http://www.city.hino.lg.jp/languages/english/1009842.html for details.

