Hino City to hold Takahata Momiji Illumination Nov 22-23

TOKYO

The streets of Hino City’s Takahata shopping district in Tokyo will be transformed into candlelit lantern trails for the 14th annual Takahata Momiji Illumination on the evenings of November 22 and 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The two-day event celebrates the upcoming change of seasons by blending the style of winter illuminations with traditional fall momiji-viewing aesthetics. 

TakahataMomijiIllumination_kimonomodel.jpg

Among the illumination’s several thousand lanterns will be around 500 yume-akari, lanterns hand-carved with elaborate kiri-e art. There will also be various events around the illumination, such as live music, a kimono model photo session, and mini tea ceremonies near the Takahata Fudo-son pagoda.

Visit the English web page for details and times.

