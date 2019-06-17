New bus automatically stops upon detecting if driver is ill

Hino Motors' S'elega tourist bus is equipped with a system that can enable emergency stops to be automatically made if the driver is incapable of driving, for example after having a seizure.

Japanese truck and bus maker Hino Motors Ltd will roll out a bus with technology capable of automatically stopping the vehicle if it senses something is wrong with the driver, the first introduction of such a system for a commercial vehicle in the world.

A camera will monitor the driver's posture to detect any unnatural positions, including the angle of the head or leaning heavily to one side.

The system stops the bus immediately if the driver is detected in an unusual position and not reacting when the vehicle crosses a lane marking while traveling at 60 kilometers or more per hour.

The S'elega model with the new technology will be released on July 1 in Japan.

Buses produced by the Toyota Motor Corp subsidiary are currently equipped with an emergency switch that the driver or a passenger can press to stop the vehicle.

According to the transport ministry, serious accidents caused by drivers being hit by sudden illness behind the wheel have been on the rise in recent years.

