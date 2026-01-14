Hiroshi Kume, anchor who reshaped Japanese TV news style, dies at 81

Hiroshi Kume, a TV anchor credited with reshaping Japanese evening news, died of lung cancer on Jan 1, his office said Tuesday. He was 81.

Kume joined Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc in 1967. He rose to nationwide fame as co-host of the popular music program "The Best Ten" with acclaimed TV personality and author Tetsuko Kuroyanagi, winning viewers with his witty, relaxed delivery.

After becoming a freelancer, Kume was appointed anchor when TV Asahi Corp launched "News Station" in 1985. His approachable manner and sharp commentary helped transform what had been the staid format of Japanese news programs, attracting strong ratings for nearly two decades.

But while the weekday evening show enjoyed sustained popularity, it also drew criticism from some viewers, at times pulling the program and TV Asahi into legal and political controversies over its reporting and commentary during Kume's tenure.

On Tuesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, the top government spokesman, said at a regular press conference that Kume made news programs accessible through "clear explanations" and had left a lasting imprint on broadcasting, praising his long career.

