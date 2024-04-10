 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
national

Hiroshima locals criticize U.S. lawmaker over A-bomb remark about Gaza

HIROSHIMA

A group in Hiroshima opposed to nuclear weapons on Wednesday criticized a U.S. lawmaker's remarks on the use of an atomic bomb as a metaphor describing a way to end the prolonged conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The Hiroshima Congress against A- and H-Bombs sent a letter to Republican congressman Tim Walberg and demanded he retract his March 25 remarks calling for an end to the conflict in the Palestinian enclave "like Nagasaki and Hiroshima" to "get it over quick."

"It is extremely inappropriate to mention Hiroshima and Nagasaki as a metaphor for swiftly ending a war," the antinuclear group said. Both cities were devastated by the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing.

"We are disappointed about the ignorance and insensitiveness to the suffering and misery caused by the atomic bombings," it wrote, calling on the Michigan lawmaker to visit the two Japanese cities and talk with atomic bomb survivors.

Tadatoshi Akiba, head of the group and a former Hiroshima mayor, told a press conference that a "widely prevailing U.S. public opinion" that the nuclear bombings hastened Japan's surrender and the end of World War II should be changed.

Walberg's remarks at a local town hall meeting went viral after the video circulated on social media, drawing criticism from Democrats in the United States and Japan's main opposition, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, among others.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told a news conference last week that there is "no need at this moment" for Tokyo to lodge a protest against the remarks.

Kenta Izumi, chief of the CDPJ, has said it is "unbelievable" that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose constituency as a lawmaker is in Hiroshima, has not shown his view on the issue.

In Gaza, the Israeli military has been fighting against Hamas since the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct 7.

a "widely prevailing U.S. public opinion" that the nuclear bombings hastened Japan's surrender and the end of World War II should be changed.

Huh? The bombings did hasten Japan's surrender and the end of the war. That's a fact.

Wishing it weren't so doesn't change that.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

One Senator once said on the Senate floor,Made in America,Tested on Japan

1 ( +1 / -0 )

