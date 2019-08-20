Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People pray at a memorial service for the victims of the 2014 landslides in Hiroshima on Tuesday, the fifth anniversary of the disaster that killed 77 people. Photo: KYODO
national

Hiroshima marks 5th anniversary of deadly mudslides

0 Comments
HIROSHIMA

Hiroshima marked the fifth anniversary Tuesday of landslides that claimed 77 lives, with residents in the affected areas holding a memorial service for the victims.

The memorial was attended by the bereaved families and Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui, among others.

Flowers were left in various places across the western city, including in Asakita and Asaminami wards, two areas hit hard by the August 2014 mudslides.

The governments of Hiroshima city and prefecture oversaw remembrance ceremonies until 2017 and residents have been organizing them since then.

At memorial monuments engraved with the names of victims, families offered prayers for the souls of their loved ones.

One such monument standing in Asaminami Ward in Hiroshima carries the names of a newly wedded couple, Minami Yuasa and her husband Yasuhiro, who were 28 and 29 respectively at the time of their death.

"Even after five years, I still feel lonely and think, if only we'd done this or that, they would have been saved," said Minami's father, Junji Wakamatsu, 56, as he offered flowers with his wife.

Minami had been pregnant at the time, so her parents also placed a photograph of their "grandchild," a composite of the faces of their daughter and son-in-law, together with photos of the couple at the monument.

"I'm sure they are enjoying their days, free from pain and difficulty," said Minami's mother, Naomi, 57.

Measures by the national and prefectural governments to improve defenses against landslides, such as slope reinforcements and mudslide control dams, have been completed in 96 locations as of the end of July. Work is ongoing in three final areas.

The controls proved effective when torrential rains swept western Japan last year, with the dams able to prevent sediment inflow in Asaminami Ward while offsetting other risks.

In an effort spearheaded by the city, new evacuation routes are also currently being established.

"Every year we see the faces of those we lost and it brings back memories. I want to continue to protect the monuments and refresh my heart," said Kazuo Zaihara, 71, head of one of the local neighborhood associations in Asaminami.

Bereaved families from the 2018 floods in western Japan also attended the ceremony in the ward. Fujiko Ueki, 46, who lost her 18-year-old son in Aki Ward in Hiroshima, said, "I interacted (with families) after the disaster, and we were able to share our feelings. I hope to continue the bonding between disaster-hit areas."

In the early hours of Aug 20, 2014, localized torrential downpours caused a series of landslides in residential areas close to mountains near Hiroshima.

Around 400 houses were either washed away or damaged, with 74 people killed. An additional three people later died of causes deemed to be related to the disaster.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #44: Catzilla strikes!

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Ghosted in Portugal”

Savvy Tokyo

Cafes

Tokyo’s 5 Top Spots to Enjoy the Edible Flower Trend

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Sasebo

GaijinPot Travel