Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations

1 Comment
HIROSHIMA

A modern art museum designed by world-famous architect Kisho Kurokawa in the atomic-bombed city of Hiroshima has reopened after around two years of major renovations.

The Hiroshima City Museum of Contemporary Art opened in 1989 as Japan's first publicly run modern art museum and has exhibited many artworks on the themes of atomic bombs and peace, owing to its location in a city that endured an atomic bombing in the final days of World War II in 1945.

Following the large-scale renovations and repairs to the structure's interior and exterior, the building, which reopened Saturday, is now equipped with barrier-free bathrooms and nursing rooms to make the museum more accessible.

Among other changes to the facility, which closed in December 2020 due to aging, its aluminum roof has been replaced, and its exhibits are now illuminated with LED lights.

A cafe has also been added to the entrance, along with a multi-purpose space.

"Today is a new start. We'd like to continue playing our role in sending out messages of peace," said Junji Teraguchi, director of the museum, as he celebrated the museum's reopening with others, including local kindergarteners.

The museum features around 100 works by artists from home and abroad exploring themes of change in a special exhibition titled "Before/After" that will run through June to commemorate the museum's reopening.

The late architect Kurokawa is also known for his works, including the now-demolished Nakagin Capsule Tower, an iconic structure in Tokyo's Ginza area intended to symbolize the "metabolism" concept promoted by him and other architects that called for a metropolis to be a living organism.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Photos would be nice

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Recipe: Sakura Basque Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Firing on All Cylinders: A Mix of Jobs in Japan this March

GaijinPot Blog

Yushien Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Hie Jinja Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

5 Games on Steam to Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

5 Springtime Seafoods to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Karaoto Suisen Park

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Shokuhin Sanpuru: The Japanese Art Of Fake Food Samples

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 20-26

Savvy Tokyo