Hiroshima wards mark 10th anniversary of deadly landslides

Residents of two wards in Hiroshima on Saturday marked the 10th anniversary of landslides that claimed 77 lives.

People who lost family members and local residents visited memorial monuments, which lists the names of those people who lost their lives, and quietly put their hands together in prayer, in Asakita and Asaminami wards, NHK reported. Flowers were also left at the monuments.

The disaster occurred in the early hours of Aug 20, 2014. Torrential downpours caused a series of landslides in residential areas near mountains. About 400 houses were either washed away or damaged, killing 74 people. Three others died later of causes related to the disaster.

