Hives case reported in Toyama as possible side effect of COVID-19 vaccination

The Japanese government said Saturday it has received a report of a potential side effect from coronavirus vaccination, hives, in the wake of the vaccination rollout in the country earlier this week.
The case occurred at a hospital in Toyama Prefecture on Friday, the prime minister's office said in a tweet.
Japan launched its vaccination effort on Wednesday, initially for 40,000 medical workers at 100 hospitals across the country. There have been no reports of serious side effects of the vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc. and Germany's BioNTech SE.
If a person dies due to side effects following a coronavirus vaccination, the government will pay 44.2 million yen in compensation to the bereaved family, according to the health ministry.© KYODO
GdTokyo
This is a normal anaphylactic reaction that occurs in a tiny fraction of people who get vaccinated. Far less than 1/10th of a percent.
This is why you wait 15 min. So that if a reaction occurs, an epipen will clear it right up before the reaction advances.