national

Hokkaido's 1st bear warning issued in town after fatal attack

SAPPORO

Hokkaido on Saturday issued a strong warning of brown bears across one of its towns following a fatal attack on a newspaper deliveryman there, making it the first time that the highest-level of alert has been sent out in the northern prefecture.

The warning, affecting the town of Fukushima in southwestern Hokkaido, is expected to be effective for a month through Aug. 11. The highest level of the three-stage alert is issued when a bear attack against humans in an urban area or its vicinity.

The measure was taken after a 52-year-old man, who was delivering newspapers, was found dead in bushes in the early hours of Saturday, with wounds believed to have been caused by a bear.

The man was apparently attacked near the entrance of a house and then dragged into the bushes, according to an investigative source. His body had claw marks all over and bites mainly on his abdomen.

The bear was about 1 to 1.5 meters in body length and did not run away even when a witness shouted. Local hunters and police are searching for it to kill.

Under the brown bear warning, which was issued for the first time since the inception of such an alert system in May 2022, local authorities are calling on residents and visitors to be careful especially during nighttime outings and not to leave food waste outside homes.

The period of warning may change once the bear is killed.

It was the first time this year that a human was fatally attacked by a bear in Hokkaido, according to the prefecture.

