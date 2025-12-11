 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Tomari nuclear power plant in Hokkaido Image: Wikipedia/Rehman
national

Hokkaido governor OKs restart of Japan's newest nuclear reactor at Tomari

4 Comments
SAPPORO

Hokkaido's governor approved restarting Japan's newest reactor at the Tomari nuclear power plant on Wednesday, marking a major step for the operator toward its goal of resuming operations in early 2027.

The No. 3 unit at the Tomari plant, operated by Hokkaido Electric Power Co, has cleared safety screenings by the nuclear regulator. Its operations have been suspended since 2012, a year after the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Gov. Naomichi Suzuki confirmed during a budget committee session of the Hokkaido assembly that he intends to approve the reactor restart, reiterating a stance he expressed in November. The unit began operating in 2009.

He completed on-site safety verification and hearings with four local municipalities by Tuesday, steps he had cited as conditions for making his final decision.

As the heads of the municipalities have already given their approval, Hokkaido Electric Power is constructing a breakwater 19 meters above sea level to meet the requirements for resumption.

Suzuki said at a plenary session of the assembly last month that restarting the nuclear power plant is a "realistic choice," as it is expected to reduce electricity costs and meet rising power demand.

In Japan, electricity demand is likely to surge as artificial intelligence data centers expand, driven by the growing power required for data processing and cooling. The concentration of centers in urban areas has also become an increasingly serious issue.

In November, the Niigata governor approved restarting two nuclear reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa power plant, the first such approval for operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. since the 2011 Fukushima accident, one of the world's worst nuclear crises.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

4 Comments
Login to comment

So the electricity prices should come down right….

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Excellent!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

We have such short memory, don't we. Never learn from our mistakes either.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"We have such short memory, don't we. Never learn from our mistakes either."

Fear is never a good option.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winter

Warm Winter Destinations in Japan: Islands and Cities That Stay Sunny All Season

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

10 Regional Hot Pots in Japan to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Kurashiki: Slowing Down in Japan’s Canal Town

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 9 – 15)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 9 – 15)

GaijinPot Blog

Kirin Beer Sendai Brewery Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Coat Trends To Keep You Chic & Cozy in Tokyo This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

How to Enjoy Christmas in Japan When You’re Single

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

OTC Japanese Medicines for Flu Season

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Food

The Best Christmas Dining Offers in Tokyo For The 2025 Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo