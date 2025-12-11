Hokkaido governor OKs restart of Japan's newest nuclear reactor at Tomari

Hokkaido's governor approved restarting Japan's newest reactor at the Tomari nuclear power plant on Wednesday, marking a major step for the operator toward its goal of resuming operations in early 2027.

The No. 3 unit at the Tomari plant, operated by Hokkaido Electric Power Co, has cleared safety screenings by the nuclear regulator. Its operations have been suspended since 2012, a year after the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Gov. Naomichi Suzuki confirmed during a budget committee session of the Hokkaido assembly that he intends to approve the reactor restart, reiterating a stance he expressed in November. The unit began operating in 2009.

He completed on-site safety verification and hearings with four local municipalities by Tuesday, steps he had cited as conditions for making his final decision.

As the heads of the municipalities have already given their approval, Hokkaido Electric Power is constructing a breakwater 19 meters above sea level to meet the requirements for resumption.

Suzuki said at a plenary session of the assembly last month that restarting the nuclear power plant is a "realistic choice," as it is expected to reduce electricity costs and meet rising power demand.

In Japan, electricity demand is likely to surge as artificial intelligence data centers expand, driven by the growing power required for data processing and cooling. The concentration of centers in urban areas has also become an increasingly serious issue.

In November, the Niigata governor approved restarting two nuclear reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa power plant, the first such approval for operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. since the 2011 Fukushima accident, one of the world's worst nuclear crises.

© KYODO