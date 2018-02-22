Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Hokkaido man to sue gov't over forced sterilization under eugenics law

2 Comments
SAPPORO

A man in his 70s living in Hokkaido is planning to file a damages suit against the Japanese government over his forced sterilization under the now-defunct 1948 eugenic protection law, people close to the matter said Thursday.

The man, who was about 20 when he was allegedly sterilized on grounds of having a mental disorder, has said he could not refuse the surgery at the time and wants the state to admit to its mistake, they said.

He will follow a woman in her 60s in Miyagi Prefecture who sued the state on Jan. 30 seeking 11 million yen ($102,500) in damages over her forced sterilization when she was a teenager.

In the wake of the first such lawsuit in Japan, bar associations set up call centers in Sapporo and four other cities on Feb. 2 and urged other people to join the move to address the issue. The Hokkaido man was among several people who contacted them, according to lawyers.

The man will file the lawsuit with the Sapporo District Court after checking if the Hokkaido prefectural government keeps records of his sterilization.

The prefectural government said Monday it holds records of past sterilizations with 1,129 people listed, the youngest an 11-year-old girl.

By prefecture, Hokkaido is said to have the largest group with 2,593 people forcibly sterilized based on the eugenics protection law, which authorized the measure against people with mental disabilities and illness or hereditary disorders to prevent the births of "inferior" offspring.

The legislation, which drew on a similar Nazi Germany law, was scrapped in 1996 and replaced by the maternal protection law on abortions.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Eugenic introduced in 1948 but took until 1996 before it was abolished 48 years and the youngest victim was a 11 year old girl I can't even begin to say how barbaric this law was.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Agree with the law, we put down another animals with disabilities, and as humans are mammals and mammals are animals, the same should apply, ok ok not put them down, but sterilisation is a good thing, saves tax payers billions on care of their offspring.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

