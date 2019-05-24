Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: FNN/YouTube
national

Pair of Hokkaido melons fetch record ¥5 mil at season's 1st auction

1 Comment
SAPPORO

A pair of melons grown in Yubari, Hokkaido, on Friday fetched a record 5 million yen in the season's first auction.

The price bid at a Sapporo wholesale market beat the all-time high of 3.2 million yen paid in the first auction of Yubari melons last year.

The premium cantaloupe is known for its soft juicy orange-colored flesh and high sugar content and the melons are usually sold for 4,000 yen to 10,000 yen each, often given as a gift in Japan.

The successful bidder, Tokyo-based Pokka Sapporo Food & Beverage Ltd, said it decided to make a bid in the auction for the first time as part of the celebrations for the 10th anniversary of the release of its melon-flavored soda water.

"As our company was founded in Sapporo, I had been thinking there must be something I can do for Hokkaido," said President Yoshihiro Iwata, 57.

The company said it plans to first display the melons at Sapporo Dome and New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido before taking them for color and scent analysis to help in the development of new products.

The harvesting of melons began Thursday morning in Yubari, a city widely known in Japan for its production of the fruit, and is expected to reach its peak in early July, according to the local agricultural cooperative.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Unless they have Harry Winston diamonds in them they taste no different to melons imported from the Philippians.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

#ThisIs2019: Where Does Japan Stand In Its Approach To Women Rights?

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Fit For Queens: 7 Afternoon Tea Plans In Tokyo That Will Take Your Breath Away This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to from Overseas – Week 21, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Shrines & Temples

Katsuo-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Lifestyle

How To Break Up With Your Partner In Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Divorce with Kids in Japan: The Stress of No Joint Child Custody

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack